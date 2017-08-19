PH faces Vietnam in SEAG football

The Philippines takes on perennial contender Vietnam in the men’s football tournament of the 29th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games today at the Shah Alam Stadium in Selangor, Malaysia.

Raring to bounce back from a loss, the men’s Under-22 national team tangles with Vietnam in the group stage at 8:45 p.m.

After a 2-0 victory over Cambodia in their opening game, the Filipino booters bowed down to Indonesia, 0-3, last Thursday at the same venue.

The young Azkals now head into a must-win match to improve their current 1-0-1 win-draw-loss record on No. 4 and keep their hopes of a podium finish alive.

But Vietnam is eager to seal its entry into the playoff round and secure another medal this year.

The 2015 SEA Games bronze winner currently leads Group B with six points on a perfect 2-0-0 card and a superior goal difference over second-running Indonesia.

Following a 4-0 beatdown of Timor-Leste in their opening match, the Vietnamese booters pounded Cambodia, 4-1, for their second win.