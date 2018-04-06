PH factory output accelerates in Feb

FACTORY output — both in volume and value terms — expanded in February, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Thursday.

The volume of production index (VoPI) grew by 24.8 percent in February from 9.8 percent a year ago while the value of production index (VaPI) climbed by 23.6 percent from 8.3 percent, results of the PSA’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed.

They were also an improvement from the previous month’s VoPI and VaPI gains of 18.5 percent and 17.2 percent, respectively.​

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said further expansions should be expected in line with continued economic growth and government-initiated reforms.

The agency said the VoPI expansion, in particular, added to improvements since the start of the year from a 2017 slowdown.

“The increasing working-age population, rising productivity, improvement in business environment and aggressive infrastructure development will also help spur growth in the sector,” NEDA officer-in-charge Rosemarie Edillon said in a statement.

The three-month moving average growth rates of both indexes, meanwhile, remain in positive territory at 12.9 and 11.7 percent, respectively, the NEDA said.

“The industries’ outlook for both the current and succeeding quarters remains bullish with the expectation of sustained robust demand, improvement in production capacity, new product lines, and enhanced marketing strategies,” Edillon also said.

The positive business sentiment, the NEDA said, mirrors high first quarter business confidence among Asian companies.

“However, risks to growth remain. The government must remain cautious of increasing inflation, which may lead to higher cost of production for manufacturing firms. Strategies are needed to be pursued to sustain the upward growth trajectory of the manufacturing sector,” Edillon noted.

The government, she added, needs to encourage innovation in manufacturing and manufacturing-related services, and also enhance the capacities of domestic companies.

“We need these initiatives to produce raw materials and intermediate goods that meet the requirements of international markets. We also need to pursue bureaucratic and regulatory reforms that incentivize compliance across all levels of government to eliminate red tape and reduce the cost of doing business,” Edillon said.