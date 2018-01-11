PH factory output down anew in Nov

Factory output — both in volume and value terms — fell anew in November as chemical goods continued to weigh on overall production.

The volume of production index (VoPI) contracted by 8.1 percent year-on-year while the value of production index (VaPI) dropped 9.3 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Wednesday.

A month earlier, VoPI fell by 5.8 percent and VaPI was down by 5.7 percent.

Reckoned from last year, VoPI increased by 9.6 percent and VaPI posted growth of 15.1 percent.

Chemical products contributed significantly to the volume decrease by falling 62.7 percent. This was followed by tobacco (-48.3 percent), textiles (-33.8 percent) and footwear and wearing apparel (-23.9 percent).

Value declines were also led by chemical products (-63.6 percent).

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said manufacturing output was expected to recover this year following three consecutive months of decline since September 2017.

“Despite the recent performance of the manufacturing sector, we remain optimistic given strong domestic and external demand. There are also considerable public and private investments in the country,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

He explained that domestic demand, in particular, could rise due the “Build Build Build” program and a higher take-home pay thanks to a new tax reform law.