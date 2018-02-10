PH factory output declines in Dec

FACTORY output declined in December 2017, both in terms of value and volume, the government reported on Friday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed a 10.3-percent drop in the value of production index (VaPI), a reversal from the 16.6 percent growth recorded a year earlier.

The volume of production index (VoPI) likewise contracted by 9.7 percent from growth of 21.7 percent in December 2016.

The VoPI decline was attributed to double-digit drops for major sectors such as chemical products (-67.3 percent), footwear and wearing apparel (-42.9 percent), tobacco products (-31.8 percent) and textiles (-30.5 percent).

Ten out of 20 major sectors, meanwhile, were behind the VaPI drop. These included chemical products (-68.2 percent), footwear and wearing apparel (-43.9 percent), tobacco products (-30.8 percent), textiles (-30.1 percent) and leather products (-12.4 percent).

Average capacity utilization of manufacturing facilities in December was 84 percent. More than one-fourth operated at 90-100 percent capacity and about 53.4 percent or 11 of the 20 major industries registered utilization rates of 80 percent and above.

“The recent declines in manufacturing are a cause for concern but we are also fully aware of the opportunities that lie ahead: robust domestic consumption demand, increased demand from government, and government’s resolve to improve the ease of doing business,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

Household consumption is seen to increase, however, given the passage of the first round of a tax reform program that provided for higher worker take-home pay. The continuous roll out of infrastructure projects and a programmed increase in social spending are also expected increase demand for manufactured goods.

“To enable the manufacturing sector to take advantage of the increased demand, the government will continue to pursue policy reforms to facilitate business transactions,” Pernia said.

The short-term upward inflationary impact of higher taxes, however, should not be discounted as this could hugely impact production costs, particularly for energy-intensive manufacturing firms.

Local suppliers of raw materials and intermediate goods, particularly small and medium enterprises, were urged to enhance production capacity “so that they can meet the expected higher domestic demand and recovering external demand.”

Pernia said it was important to construct road networks and rehabilitate damaged roads to facilitate the movement of raw materials and intermediate goods to processing sites. He also urged competition in telecommunications by easing or lifting relevant restrictions on foreign participation.

“Fast, reliable, and affordable internet services are needed for efficient business transactions and government services online,” he said.