PH factory output falls anew in Oct

Factory output — both in volume and value terms — slumped further in October as chemical products continued to drag on the sector’s performance.

The volume of production index (VoPI) fell by 6.5 percent year-on-year while the value of production index (VaPI) dropped 6.3 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Tuesday.

A month earlier, VoPI fell by 4.1 percent and VaPI was down by 4.7 percent.

Reckoned from last year, VoPI increased by 9.9 percent and VaPI posted growth of 4.5 percent.

Chemical products contributed significantly to the volume decrease by falling 61 percent. This was followed by four other major sectors: tobacco products (-39.4 percent), textiles (-28.3 percent), footwear and wearing apparel (-27.5 percent) and paper and paper products (-18.9 percent).

Value declines were observed in six major sectors, again led by chemical products (-62.2 percent),

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said improvements in the delivery of business-related government services as well as innovation across all firm sizes should be pursued to aid manufacturing output.

“Efficiency in delivering business-related government services or ease of doing business still needs to be improved. Ideally, business procedures across all national agencies and local government units must be automated,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said in a statement.

The government also needs to create an enabling environment that will foster collaboration between industry and the academe, he added, with market-oriented research to facilitate the development of innovative products and processes.

Pernia also said the continued decline of production at the onset of the fourth quarter mirrored less optimistic business sentiment in the manufacturing sector.

“The Business Expectations Survey of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported expectations of seasonal slack in demand for some products and stiffer competition due to business expansion of some firms as reasons for their less favorable outlook,” he noted.