PH fencers shine in Brunei Open

Filipino fencers won two gold, three silver and three bronze medals in the ongoing 2017 Brunei Open Fencing Championship being held at the Indoor Stadium Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Darussalam.

The Philippines dominated the women’s sabre event after sweeping all the medals at stake in the category.

University of Santo Tomas (UST) standout Maylene Pailma led the charge of the squad by beating University of the East (UE) bet Allaine Nicole Cortey in an all-Filipina gold medal match via a 15-4 victory while compatriots Cherie Manago and Precious Sapungan secured the two bronzes.

Francisco Borja and Michael Tan contributed a gold and a silver as they completed a 1-2 finish in the men’s individual epee.

Muinuddin Masri of Brunei and Aung Wine Thet of Myanmar took the bronze medals.

Not as lucky was Eric Brando who lost to Hardiwan Shah Rahim of Brunei in the finals to settle for the runner-up honors in the men’s individual sabre.

Ralph Justin Mendones of the Philippines and Muhd Haziq Asahrin of Brunei bagged the bronzes.

Meanwhile, Ploypailin Thongchampa of Thailand claimed the women’s open foil individual gold medal while Pyu Pyu Aung of Myanmar got the silver, and Sheung Yan Chan of Hong Kong and Amirah Sofea Ahmad Fuad of Malaysia copped one bronze each.

The Philippine team is composed of fencers from UST, UE and Ateneo de Manila University. Their participation in the meet is part of their preparation for the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 fencing competitions next month.

The other participating teams in the Brunei tournament are Brunei-Muara Team and Kuala Belait Team from host Brunei; Blade KL Team, Swash Buckler Team and Sabah Team from Malaysia; Myanmar; Chulalongkorn University Team from Thailand; and the Fencing Arena Team from Hong Kong.

