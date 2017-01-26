PH Football Federation WL action resumes Saturday

Women’s football action resumes as the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League returns on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

After a one-week break to give way to the international match between Filipino team Global FC and Tampines Rovers of Singapore, the domestic top tier women’s football tournament resumes with two anticipated matches.

Third seed Outkast FC will face cellar-dweller Kaya FC at 2 p.m.

Outkast currently holds an unbeaten record of three wins and a draw for a total of 10 points while Kaya is yet to post a win after five games.

In their previous outing, Outkast routed Fuego Espana FC 6-0 through the impressive brace performances of Jennizel Cabalan and Barbie Sobredo.

On the other hand, Kaya’s dry spell in their debut season in the PFF Women’s League continued as they lost to the Alisha Del Campo-led Green Archers United FC, 1-6.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Far Eastern University aims to put their title defense back on track as they face Fuego Espana in the second game at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Tamaraws are currently on a two-game losing skid following consecutive losses against De La Salle University, 2-3, and Green Archers United, 1-3.

The titleholders are at the bottom three of the league rankings with a record of a win, a draw and two losses while Fuego Espana is winless in five outings.