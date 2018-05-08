PH foreign reserves dip to $80B

THE country’s gross international reserves (GIR) dipped to its lowest level in more than three years in April, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributing the drop to its foreign exchange operations, government debt payments, and lower gold prices.

Data released on Monday showed the Philippines’ foreign exchange reserves at $80.061 billion, down 0.55 percent from March and also lower compared to the $82.015 billion recorded a year earlier.

April’s reserve level was the lowest since December’s 2014’s $79.540 billion.

The month-on-month decline was due “mainly to outflows arising from the payments made by the national government for its maturing foreign exchange obligations, the foreign exchange operations of the BSP as well as the revaluation adjustments on the BSP’s gold holdings resulting from the decrease in the price of gold in the international market,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially tempered by the central bank’s income from investments abroad and the government’s net foreign currency deposits.

The Bangko Sentral said the latest reserve level was enough to cover 7.8 months worth of imports — lower compared to March’s import cover of 7.9 months and the 8.7 months recorded year earlier — and was also equivalent to 5.5 times the country’s short-term external obligations due within one year and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

Net international reserves, which refer to the difference between GIR and total short-term liabilities, decreased to $80 billion compared to the end-March level of $80.5 billion.