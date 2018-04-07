PH foreign reserves hit 3-yr low in March

THE country’s gross international reserves (GIR) fell to its lowest level in more than three years in March, with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) attributing the drop to its foreign exchange operations and government debt payments.

Bangko Sentral data released on Friday showed the Philippines’ foreign exchange reserves at $80.127 billion, down 0.37 percent from February and also lower compared to the $80.893 billion recorded a year earlier.

March’s reserve level was the lowest since December’s 2014’s $79.540 billion.

The month-on-month decline was due “mainly to outflows arising from the foreign exchange operations of the BSP and payments made by the national government for its maturing foreign exchange obligations,” the central bank said in a statement.

These were partially tempered by the government’s net foreign currency deposits, which included proceeds from the issuance of renminbi-denominated bonds or panda bonds and revaluation adjustments on the BSP’s gold holdings resulting from the increase in the price of gold in the international market.

The government’s maiden three-year panda bond issuance on March 20 was successful given strong investor demand. The 1.46 billion renminbi ($230 million) offering was more six times oversubscribed with the order book reaching 9.22 billion renminbi.

The central bank said the latest reserve level was enough to cover 7.8 months worth of imports — lower from February’s import cover of 7.9 months and the 8.6 months recorded year earlier — and was also equivalent to 5.6 times the country’s short-term external obligations due within one year and 4.1 times based on residual maturity.

Net international reserves, which refer to the difference between the GIR and total short-term liabilities, decreased to $80.1 billion compared to the end-February level of $80.4 billion.