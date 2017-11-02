PH, France to ink €100-M loan deal

France will be lending 100 million euros or about $115 million to the Philippines, the Finance department said, with the funds to be used for the development of local government units (LGUs).

“The Philippines will soon ink an agreement with Agence Française de Développement (AFD) of France for a EUR 100 million (equivalent to around USD115 million) loan to support the Local Government Finance and Fiscal Decentralization Reform Program, Sub-program 2 (LGFFDR2),” the department said on Wednesday.

The LGFFDR2 program loan is part of the national government’s external financing program to partially support general budgetary requirements.

It aims to achieve inclusive growth and reduce poverty via improved LGU service delivery through revisions of the 1991 Local Government Code and the creation of a fiscal framework conducive for inclusive growth; the development of an adequate and equitable resource framework; strengthening of public financial management; and reinforcement of good local governance, transparency and accountability.

The program loan is co-financed by AFD and the Asian Development Bank, with the latter providing $250 million.

The Finance department’s International Finance Group said the program loan was being extended in recognition of the national government’s efforts to achieve inclusive growth and reduce poverty.

“All activities/policy actions/indicators necessary to facilitate the disbursement of the subprogram had already been successfully achieved” by the national government, the Finance department said.

The AFD loan will likely be disbursed in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2018.