PH, France sign pact for patrol boat acquisition

The Department of Transportation said on Friday that it has signed a contract with maritime technology expert and shipbuilder OCEA SA of France for an acquisition of five brand new high-speed coast guard patrol boats.

“With these additional sea assets, the Philippine Coast Guard can be more effective in performing its mission on maritime security and safety,” DOTr Assistant Secretary for Maritime Lino Dabi said in a statement.

Under the contract, OCEA will supply, deliver and maintain four brand new 24-meter fast patrol boats (FPB) and one brand new offshore patrol vessel (OPV) for the use of Philippine Coast Guard. The deal which amounts to €97.032 million, is part of a French official developmet assistance loan, which was previously used in part for the GMA RoRo Ports project.

According to Dabi, the first FPB will be delivered after eight months. The remaining FPBs will arrive in succession in the Philippines following a 45-day delivery gap.

The OPV, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in Manila 23 months after the signing of the contract.

The FPBs can run from 25 to 30 knots, making the PCG capable of addressing piracy incidents in down the seas in the south, according to Dabi.