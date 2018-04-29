PH ‘friends’ can help mend Kuwait relations

The Philippines should seek the help of its friends in the Middle East in “repairing” strained diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Kuwait, Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said on Saturday.

Kuwait recently expelled Philippine Ambassor Renato Villa over the rescue of distressed Filipino household workers in apparent violation of the Gulf country’s laws.

“We have many friends in the Middle East. [We should tap them],” Pimentel said in a radio interview.

“I think Saudi Arabia is the one closest to Kuwait. Or even Qatar. So, those two countries are close to Kuwait [in terms of diplomatic relations],” he added.

Pimentel said, “[So, we can still ask for advice or help from them, if necessary].”

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano also on Saturday said the Philippines is currently engaged in discussions with Kuwait to address recent concerns “to answer the calls for help of a number of our kababayan [compatriots]who are working in Kuwait.”

“In pursuing these discussions, we remain guided by the President’s [Rodrigo Duterte’s] policy that the protection of the rights and welfare of Filipinos overseas is paramount,” he added.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Labor and Employment have been carrying out this policy by ensuring that they come to the aid of Filipinos in distress anywhere in the world, according to Cayetano.

“The policy, and our resolve to pursue it, will not waver,” he said in a statement from Singapore where he was attending the 32nd Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Leaders Meeting.

“We remain convinced that the actions we took in Kuwait are a rightful exercise of our duty under international law to protect our nationals abroad,” Cayetano added.

He maintained that the government’s actions “are consistent” both with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.

“We are committed to find a way with our counterparts in Kuwait to achieve our shared goal of strengthening our bilateral relations based on what we hope would be a common desire to ensure the well-being of our kababayan there,” he said.

“If we reach agreement on this, the ties between our two countries would become stronger than ever,” Cayetano added.

He requested “the kind understanding of the media and the public as we ask for diplomatic space while resolving these pending concerns with Kuwait.”