PH garners 23 medals in Asean Age-Group Chess

The national junior chess team wrapped up its campaign with a total medal haul of 23 medals including nine gold medals in the 18th Asean Age-Group Chess Championship held in Kuantan, Pahang in Malaysia.

Venice Vicente, Ynna Sophia Canape and Allaney Jia Doroy swept the top three spots in the girls’ 20-under. Vicente scored 6.5 points while Canape got six and Doroy earned 5.5 points in eight rounds.

Gold medalist Kaye Laline Regidor, silver medalist Angela Gadut and bronze medalist Jirah Floravie Cutiyog also dominated the girls’ eight-under as well as the girls’ 10-under behind the sterling showing of first placer Ruelle Canino, second placer Daren Dela Cruz and third placer Antonella Racasa.

Al-Basher Buto was the first Filipino gold medalist after topping the boys’ eight-under on Thursday.

Sharing the spotlight were Daniel Quizon, who scored 6.5 points to win the boys’ 14-under crown and Kylen Joy Mordido, who garnered 7.5 points to pocket the girls’ 16-under title.

Also winning gold medals were Jerlyn Mae San Diego in girls’ 12-under, Michael Concio Jr. in boys’ 12-under and Jeth Romy Morado in boys’ 20-under while Karlycris Clarito Jr. (boys’ 10-under) and Christian Mark Daluz (boys’ 16-under) secured one silver each.

Cedric Kahliel Abris (boys’ 10-under), Krisen Marie Sanchez (girls’ 12-under), Mark Jay Bacojo (boys’ 12-under), Regina Catherine Quinanola (girls’ 14-under), Gal Brien Palasigue (boys’ 16-under) and Brylle Gever Vinluan (boys’ 20-under) delivered the other bronzes.

Meanwhile, Filipino Grandmaster Wesley So will be seeing action in the Grand Chess Tour – London Chess Classic beginning today in London, England.

He will be up against nine other rated chess players including world champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

The other participants are GM Hikaru Nakamura of US, GM Levon Aronian of Armenia, GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia, GM Fabiano Caruana of US, GM Viswanathan Anand of India, GM Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and GM Mickey Adams of England.

So will battle Vachier-Lagrave in the first round.

