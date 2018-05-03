PH gets first missile systems

The first-ever missile systems for the Philippine Navy’s multi-purpose attack crafts (MPACs) have been delivered to the Philippines, the Department of National Defense (DND) confirmed on Wednesday.

DND spokesman Arsenio Andolong said the missile systems from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems based in Israel are undergoing an integration phase under the guidance of the company.

“The missile-equipped MPACs will greatly enhance the Navy’s capability to secure our littoral areas against terrorism and in support of maritime law enforcement operations,” Andolong said in a news conference.

The systems were delivered in the third week of April. Andolong said he has no idea how much the missile systems cost.

A Navy official, who requested anonymity, said only three of the nine MPACs will be attached to the missile systems.

The Philippine Navy’s anti-submarine warfare choppers can be fitted with the missiles, he added.

“[The MPACs] make the Navy more credible. They also make the Armed Forces credible. It means we are more credible now in patrolling our AOR [area of responsibility],” the source said.

“If you are already capable of missile-firing, you have a punch already. Whether it’s a small ship or a big ship you are targeting, you have the punch [over]an extended range,” he added.

The source said having missile systems would be a “deterrent” since the Navy now has a “credible armament” that can strike all sizes of ships.