PH gives $100K to typhoon victims

The Philippines on Friday turned over $100,000 to Sri Lanka as humanitarian assistance to those affected by Typhoon Roanu in May 2016 that left 201 dead and caused $1.7 in damages.

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) acting Secretary Enrique Manalo personally handed the check to Sri Lankan embassy officials.

Manalo said the amount will be used by Sri Lanka to finance a community drinking water program in Aranayaka.

The donation was received by Sri Lanka Ambassador to the Philippines Aruni Ranaraja at a ceremony held at the DFA headquarters in Pasay City in Metro Manila.

Also present to witness the event were chief coordinator Leah Ruiz Basinang, Assistant Secretary for Asian and Pacific Affairs Millicent Cruz-Paredes, Assistant Secretary for Fiscal Management Services and other officers of the department.

Tropical Storm Roanu hit Sri Lanka and caused floods in 22 out of 25 districts of the country.

The typhoon destroyed homes and infrastructure.

JAIME R. PILAPIL