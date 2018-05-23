PH govt borrowings push debt-GDP ratio higher

GOVERNMENT borrowings pushed the country’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio higher as of end-March this year, the Department of Finance (DoF) reported on Wednesday.

The debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 56.2 percent at end-March 2018 from 55.2 percent a year earlier.

The ratio is used by debt watchers such as Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings to assess the creditworthiness of sovereign borrowers.

In its latest economic bulletin, the Finance department said the rise was because the government “advanced its borrowing ahead of the projected triple adjustments in the [United States] Fed policy rate.”

“The [Bureau of the] Treasury issued P255.4 billion in treasury bonds in December 2017 at 4.625 percent to take advantage of favorable rates,” it said.

Because of this, the DoF said domestic debt rose to 36.5 percent of GDP from 35.4 percent the year before, offsetting the decline in the external debt. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO