PH govt debt payments drop in March 

GOVERNMENT debt payments dropped in March due to lower interest and amortization costs, data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed.

A total of P33.906 billion was forwarded to creditors during the month, 63.1 percent lower than the P92.071 billion recorded a year earlier.

Interest payments, which accounted for the bulk, or 81.2 percent, of total debt payments, fell by 11.9 percent to P27.549 billion. Domestic interest payments, at P19.944 billion, were down 10.5 percent while foreign debt interest payments amounted to P6.605 billion, down by 15.2 percent.

Amortization expenses decreased 89.5 percent to P6.357 billion. Domestic amortization plunged to P465 million from P55.571 billion. Foreign debt amortization increased to P5.892 billion, 12.7 percent higher.

For the first quarter of the year, government debt payments shrank 16.2 percent from a year earlier to P208.265 billion. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO