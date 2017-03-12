PH govt, ‘Reds’ to resume peace talks

The Philippine government and communist rebels agreed on Sunday to return to the formal negotiating table, about a month after President Rodrigo Duterte scrapped peace talks.

This was after members of the peace panels of the National Democratic Front (NDF) and the Philippine government met for backchannel talks on March 10 to 11 in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

“I am pleased to announce that the peace negotiations between the Philippine government and the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army/National Democratic Front (CPP/NPA/ NDF) which broke down weeks ago, are now back on track again,” Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said in a statement.

Dureza said both parties also committed to reinstate unilateral ceasefire declarations within a month or before the fourth round of talks scheduled in the first week of April.

“At the same time, a unilateral ceasefire that was also earlier terminated is deemed restored and reinstated but will be made effective only as soon as the respective forces of both sides are duly informed but definitely before the next round of talks in April 2017,” Dureza said.