PH holds ‘informal backchannel talks’ with communist rebels, peace panel says

TO enable peace negotiations between the government and communist insurgents to resume at the soonest time possible, “informal backchannel talks” were now being held in Europe, the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the OPAPP said that Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza and government peace panel chairman Silvestre Bello have informed President Rodrigo Duterte during Monday’s Cabinet meeting that “the efforts to resume peace negotiations with the CPP/NPA/NDF (the Communist Party of the Philippines/New People’s Army/National Democratic Front) are underway, with informal back channel talks now taking place in Europe.”

OPAPP said Dureza and Bello informed the President that his clear directives were being relayed “across the table” and were now the subject in the ongoing meetings.

“Our team is now in Europe and we are informed that there are initial positive results so far,” Dureza said, as quoted by OPAPP.

Bello said the team would return home soon to personally brief the President on the results of the informal talks.

“We are doing our best to meet the deadline set by the President about the resumption of talks within 60 days,” Bello said.

Duterte set a 60-day timeframe for the peace talks that he was seeking to revive with the communist group, urging its leaders to accept the negotiations he has offered.

“Take advantage of that 60 days. If it succeeds, I would like to thank God first, and the Filipino people and the military and the police for their understanding,” the President has said.

Duterte also reiterated his invitation to exiled Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founder Jose Maria Sison to come home to hammer out a deal.

“I am talking to Sison now. It is an off-and-on thing and probably the military and the police have misgivings… I need not go there, but I invite you to come here and I will answer your traveling (expenses), including fare, billeting and food,” he said.

Sison has been in exile in the Netherlands since his release from prison in the late 1980s.

Duterte also promised the safety of NPA members during the new negotiations.

“I will give you complete freedom to move. I will not harass anyone and I will order the military and the police to be nice to you,” the President said.

The communist insurgency has raged for half a century and killed more than 40,000 people. On-off negotiations to end the revolt have been brokered by Norway since 1986.

In April, Duterte ordered his Cabinet to work on a truce to enable talks, but the communist rebels have rejected any preconditions.

Ending the conflict was among Duterte’s priorities when he took office in 2016 but abandoned peace efforts in November, infuriated by repeated attacks by the New People’s Army (NPA) during the talks.

In early April, Duterte said the rebels must agree to a ceasefire, stop extortion activities and abandon their proposal of a coalition government, before resuming talks. CATHERINE S. VALENTE