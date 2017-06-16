PH to host 1st Asean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Summit

THE Philippines will host the 1st Asean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Summit on June 29 to 30, 2017 as a side event to the country’s hosting of the Asean Leaders’ Summit this year.

It will be staged under the auspices of the main Asean National Organizing Committee so the same protocols and security measures will be implemented all throughout both events.

Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) President Rommel Juan said on Thursday that the summit will be attended by EVAP’s counterpart associations from Southeast Asia.

“With some B2B [business to business]meetings to be arranged, we hope that joint ventures between foreign companies and our member companies will be forged. In the end, we not only bring in foreign investments but also benefit from the ensuing transfer of modern technology,” Juan said.

The organizing committee of the summit composed of the EVAP, Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (Campi), Meralco and the Board of Investments that met with the Asean National Organizing Committee on Wednesday.

The meeting was held to thresh out the security and foreign delegate assistance to be extended during the event.

Juan said the summit will also showcase various EV and hybrid cars from Campi member-companies alongside locally-assembled EVs from EVAP members.

“Our past Philippine EV Summits were mostly geared toward the domestic market but this time, with the Asean Electric and Hybrid Vehicles EV Summit, we will go out to the region to showcase our EV industry. We will show the whole region that the Philippines is ready to join the world in promoting lower or even zero-carbon emitting vehicles,” he added.

EVAP Vice President Edmund Araga said the organization’s officers have actively gone around Southeast Asia to invite their foreign counterparts to share their own country’s experiences on electric and hybrid vehicles.

“We invited them to make a country report during the summit to update us on the latest from their end and share their best practices and latest EV products with us. The Philippines is now set to take center stage in the regional and later worldwide promotion of electric and hybrid vehicles,” Araga said.