PH to host 2 key maritime events

Philippines will host two key maritime conferences next week, including a meeting of the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Maritime Working Group.

Interferry, an international association of ferry operators will hold its 41st annual conference on October 17 and 18 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza, Philippines. Hosting this year’s event is FastCat, whose president, Chet Pastrana, is also the current president of Interferry.

Interferry represents the ferry industry worldwide with over 200 members represented by more than 600 individuals from 35 countries. Membership of the association also includes shipbuilders and designers, equipment manufacturers and suppliers, naval architects and marine engineers, ship brokers and consultants, classification societies, publishers, and specialists in information technology, finance, insurance, crewing, training, among others.

Globally recognized international speakers compose the roster of resource speakers who will deliver lectures on various conference topics that highlight the successes and challenges of Asian ferry operations from the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea. Exchanges on safety measures, best practices and new technologies and concepts on ferry design and equipment are expected to be presented during the two-day conference. Darrell E. Bryan and Mike Corrigan, CEO and Treasurer, respectively of Interferry lead the Interferry Board in this year’s event.

Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade is set to welcome the 324 participants from all over the world who are attending the conference. Ashok Mahapatra, Director, Maritime Safety Division, International Maritime Organization, representing the IMO Secretary General, will deliver the keynote address.

Networking sessions beginning on October 15 will precede the conference proper on Monday and Tuesday. This will be capped by a technical tour in Batangas onboard one of the FastCat ferries.

Asean MTWG meeting

The Philippines, through the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), will also host the 32nd meeting of the Asean Maritime Transport Working Group (MTWG) meeting from October 18 to October 20 at the Be Grand Hotel in Panglao, Bohol.

The Philippines is Chair of the MTWG for two years (2016-2017) and the meeting in Bohol is the second of four of such meetings to be hosted by the country.

Representatives from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam are expected to attend the meeting. Asean dialogue partners such as the People’s Republic of China, India, Japan, and the Republic of Korea will also send representatives to the meeting. Marina Administrator C/Engr. Marcial Amaro will preside over the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting covers a range of topics that touch on realizing an integrated and competitive maritime transport sector in Asean and accelerating measures towards an Asean Economic Community (AEC). Follow up discussions will be held on the initiatives for an Asean Single Shipping Market, which include improving port efficiency and the implementation of the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) in Asean ports; operationalizing a ro-ro (roll-on, roll-off) shipping network in the region; developing an efficient and integrated inland waterway transport (IWT) network; improving port security in Asean member states; implementation of economic policies; and implementing standards toward cleaner fuels and vessels.