PH to host 2017 Asian Junior Boxing Tourney

The Philippines will host the Asian Junior Boxing Championship in August.

This was announced on Thursday by Association of Boxing Alliance in the Philippines (ABAP) executive director Ed Picson after the ASBC Asian Boxing Confederation awarded the hosting to the Philippines during its executive committee meeting recently in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Picson, ABAP president Ricky Vargas told officials during the meeting that the Philippines is ready to host the tournament on Aug. 3-8, with Davao City as the possible venue.

It will be the second time that the ABAP under the leadership is hosting an ASBC-sanctioned tournament since the 2013 Asian Youth Championship in Subic.

The hosting of the Asian Juniors next year is part of ABAP’s program to intensify its talent recruitment and training to boost the medal chances of young Filipino boxers in local and international tournaments.

PNA