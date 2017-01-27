PH to host 2017 Ports & Shipping Conference

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will host the 9th Ports and Shipping Conference from February 22 to 24 at the Peninsula Hotel, Manila with more than a hundred decision makers, shipping lines, cargo handlers and port operators and other logistics stakeholders expected to attend.

The event is considered the biggest biennial ports, shipping and transport logistics B2B exhibition and conference in the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines-East Asian Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

The Conference will feature 30 world-class conference speakers addressing topical issues and challenges in the BIMP-EAGA. At least 50 international shipping lines, container ports, logistics companies, IT companies, container terminal equipment, services providers and event sponsors are expected to showcase their services and products at the exhibition during the conference.

PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the holding of the event is very timely considering the vast developments being carried out in the BIMP-EAGA as well as along the trading corridors of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

“This is a great opportunity for the Philippines, through the PPA, to showcase the developments like the Ro-Ro link between the Philippines and Indonesia that is set to start late April this year,” Santiago said. The Philippines and Indonesia are finalizing details of the proposed Davao City/General Santos City to Bitung route, which will reduce travel time from 5 weeks to 3 days.

“All the players within BIMP-EAGA and Asean are closely looking at the developments of this Ro-Ro route which will serve as the springboard for future links between and among the member nations,” Santiago stressed.

“The Philippines is also in the process of modernizing its Ro-Ro vessels and ports to easily adapt to the demands of the Asean-wide Ro-Ro operations in the future that will also be brought about by the AEC,” Santiago added.