PH to host 2017 SEABA meet

The Philippines will host the 2017 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Men’s Basketball Championship to be held on April 23 to 30, according to Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes.

“We just received confirmation that SEABA has awarded the Men’s Senior and Under-16 hosting to Manila on April 23 to 30. Laban Pilipinas Puso,” Reyes posted on his Twitter account on Monday.

The tournament serves as a qualifying event for the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Asia Cup slated in August in Beirut, Lebanon.

The champion in the SEABA tournament will earn a spot in the FIBA Asia Cup.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), however, is still awaiting official confirmation from SEABA headed by Erick Tohir.

This will be the third time the Philippines will be hosting the biennial meet – the first two in 1998 and 2001.

The Philippines has also won seven (2015, 2009, 2008, 2007, 2003, 2001 and 1998) of the 11 editions of SEABA.

Last Sunday, Reyes announced the 24-man pool led by reigning PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo and Asia’s best point guard Jayson Castro.

Also in the pool are Terrence Romeo, Calvin Abueva, Japeth Aguilar, Paul Lee, Norbert Torres, LA Revilla, Jonathan Grey, Art dela Cruz, Bradwyn Guinto and Raymond Almazan along with PBA rookies Mac Belo, Matthew Wright, Ed Daquiaog, Mike Tolomia, Roger Pogoy, Carl Bryan Cruz, Kevin Ferrer, Russel Escoto, Jio Jalalon, Arnold Van Opstal, Von Pessumal and Al Gotladera.