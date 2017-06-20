PH to host ASBC junior meet

The Philippines will be hosting the 2017 ASBC (Asian Boxing Confederation) Asian Confederation Junior Boxing Championships, which will be held from August 1 to 7 in Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.

Thirteen gold medals are at stake in the seven-day meet, which is expected to draw more than 100 boxers from some 30 countries. They will be fighting for medals in the 46 kgs., 48 kgs., 50 kgs., 52 kgs., 54 kgs., 57 kgs., 60 kgs., 63 kgs., 66 kgs., 70 kgs., 75 kgs., 80 kgs. and +80 kgs.

“We can expect thousands of boxing fans in the Philippines where our beloved combat sport is popular and traditional. I look forward to attending in the ASBC Asian Junior Championships in Puerto Princesa City,” said ASBC President and International Boxing Association Vice President Serik Konakbayev in a statement.

“I would like to wish all the boxers, coaches, team officials, local organizers and volunteers a very successful and highest level of event. I am aware of the fact all of our affiliated national federations recognized this importance and sent their best junior boxers to our important boxing event in 2017,” he added.

Puerto Princesa City has already hosted major international competitions in the past.

In 2004, the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines brought the Asian Boxing Championships in Palawan. It was a qualifying event for the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

“The competition will be a great opportunity for our junior boxers to raise their international experiences, strength, tactical skills and also their motivation for later actions,” stressed Konakbayev.

In 2013, Subic also hosted the ASBC Asian Confederation Youth Boxing Championships where the Philippines won two gold medals, including one courtesy of reigning Southeast Asian Games champion Eumir Felix Marcial.