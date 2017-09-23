PH to host Asean-Korea visual arts and dance fest

NCCA and the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the Philippines are spearheading the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-Republic of Korea (ROK) Grafitti Collaborative Painting and Contemporary Dance Festival from October 13 to 28 in various sites in the Metro.

The event is a celebration of the rich and dynamic artistic expressions of the A and ROK while at the same time promoting awareness of the different values and traditions of the participating nations and providing a platform for appreciation and understanding of common ground among participants.

The event is aligned to the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Asean and the commemoration of the 25th Asean-ROK Cultural Exchange Year.

Each ASEAN member state and the Republic of Korea shall send one visual artist who will participate in the graffiti collaborative painting project and two dancers for the contemporary dance festival.

Eleven visual artists shall collaborate to fill a mural in Bonifacio Global City while 22 dancers shall be led by Ballet Philippines’ premier ballerina Lisa Macuja.