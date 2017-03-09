PH to host Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship

The Philippines will be playing in Pool A when it hosts the 2017 Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship slated on August 9 to 17 in Manila.

Based on the drawing of lots presided by Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Sports Events Council Eom Han-Joo at the Dusit Princess Sarinakarin Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, the Philippines is in Pool A along with Kazakhstan and Hong Kong.

Seeing action in Pool B are defending champion and Rio Olympics gold medalist China, 2012 London Olympics bronze medalist Japan and Australia while second seed South Korea, fifth seed Vietnam, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are in Pool C; and reigning Southeast Asian Games titlist and third seed Thailand, fourth seed Taiwan, Iran and Maldives are in Pool D.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinal stage while the losing teams will play in the classification round.

The Philippines wound up 12th out of 14 participants in the 2015 edition held in Tianjin, China.

This year, the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. is holding tryouts in different parts of the country in an effort to create a solid team for the Asian meet and the 2017 Southeast Asian Games to be held also in August in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Women’s national team head coach Francis Vicente is expected to name the national pool in the next few weeks with three-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Alyssa Valdez, and sisters Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat leading the candidates.

Veteran players Maika Ortiz, Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, Grethcel Soltones, Myla Pablo, Mika Reyes, Aby Marano, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis, Shaya Adorador and Jen Reyes, among others, were also present during the tryouts held in Manila.

The AVC has also released the draw for the 2017 Asian Women’s Club Championship schedule don May 25 to 31 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan where Foton Tornadoes will represent the Philippines after topping the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix.

The Tornadoes are in Pool B along with powerhouse Japan, China and Vietnam.

Playing in Pool A are host Kazakhstan, Thailand, Iran and Taiwan.