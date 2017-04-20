PH to host East Asian meet

The Philippines will be hosting the first East Asian Juniors and Girls Chess Championships slated on May 26 to June 5 at the Tagaytay International Convention Center in Tagaytay City.

Players from Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Timor Leste and Vietnam have already signed up.

“We are organizing this new event in the Philippines in order to give a chance for our young players to get the Grandmaster norm or International Master title,” said World Chess Federation (FIDE) and National Chess Federation of the Philippines Secretary General Abraham Tolentino.

The tournament is a nine-round event with the winner getting an important Grandmaster norm while the silver and bronze medalists will earn an International Master (IM) and FIDE Master title.

IM Paulo Bersamina will spearhead the country’s campaign in the tournament along with Jerad Docena.

Playing in the girls’ division are Woman FIDE Masters Marie Antoinette San Diego and Shania Mae Mendoza who are aiming to earn Grandmaster norm.

Meanwhile, IM Jan Emmanuel Garcia was the highest Filipino finisher at sixth place in the 2017 Bangkok Chess Open held in Thailand.

Garcia scored 6.5 points behind champion GM Nigel Short of England (7.5 points) and second placers GMs Ivan Rozum and Anton Shomvoev of Russia, and Gerhand Scherbler and Jan Gustafsson of Germany with seven points each.

The other Filipinos in the tournament were FM Sander Severino in 21st (six points); Bersamina, John Marvin Miciano, Franz Robert Grafil, Deniel Causo, Herny Lopez, John Merill Jacutina and Jasper Rom in 34th (5.5 points); Stephen Rome Pangilinan, Xavier John Verdun, Alekhin Nouri and Rolly Parondo in 58th (five points); and Jony Habla in 82nd (4.5 points).