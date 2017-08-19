PH to host first chorale Asia Grand Prix

It’s official. The Philippines will host the 1st Asia Grand Prix for Choral Singing in 2019.

Cultural Center of the Philippines Vice-President and Artistic Director Chris Millado made the announcement during the Closing and Awarding Ceremonies of the 3rd Andrea O. Veneracion (AOV) International Choral Festival.

Millado said that the Asia Grand Prix is 2019 will be one major highlights of the 50th anniversary celebration of the Cultural Center of the Philippines in 2019.

“The Asia Grand Prix for Choral Singing will further strengthen the network of choirs in the Asian region,” Millado said. “It will attract choirs from different parts of the world to come to Asia to hear the best choral singers. The Asia Grand Prix will allow choirs from Asia to participate in a competition of the highest standards in the region where they belong.”

Moreover, the first Asia Grand Prix for Choral Singing will coincide with the AOV International Choral Festival in 2019.