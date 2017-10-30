PH to host premier regional business, investment summit

THE Philippines will host next moth a premier annual business summit that will focus on investment opportunities, global issues and key strategic directions for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Asean Business & Investment Summit 2017 (Abis) is an annual event of the Asean business advisory council (ABAC).

ABAC Chairman Joey Concepcion said the summit will bring together business leaders and policy-makers who play an important role in making the motto “prosperity for all” a reality.

“With dialogues that will touch on the most pertinent issues in development and business, the event hopes to be a stepping stone, leading towards public-private partnerships favoring inclusive business and consequentially, inclusive growth,” Concepcion said.

The two-day summit aims to provide corporate leaders, government executives, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), youth and women leaders, and various enablers key insights allowing them to effectively leverage the growing economy of the Asean.

This will be done though forums focusing on multi-channel connectivity, infrastructure development, entrepreneurial empowerment, disruptive innovation, and entrepreneurship in the digital economy.

ABAC was formed during the 7th Asean Summit and was launched in April 2003, with the mandate to provide private sector feedback and guidance to boost Asean ‘s efforts towards economic integration to identify priority areas for consideration by the bloc’s leaders.

This year, it will also launch the Asean Mentors for Entrepreneurs Network (Amen), a private-public partnership platform where mentors and world class teaching modules for MSME empowerment can be developed and actively shared among member states.

“At ABAC, we believe that the private sector can create the biggest impact in terms of promoting inclusive growth by focusing on the 3 M’s. These are Mentorship, which is the purpose of AMEN, Money and Market,” Concepcion said.

He added that of the three “Ms”, mentorship is the most powerful tool in helping entrepreneurs, especially the marginalized micro and small entrepreneurs, move up from survival to sustainability.

“But they also need access to credit to bring their ideas to life as well as access to bigger markets, through new platforms like e-commerce, to flourish,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sen. Senator Loren Legarda has moved to increase funding support to expand and enhance the capabilities and competency of MSMEs.

Legarda has allocated P1 billion each for the proposed 2018 budgets of the Pondo Para sa Pagbabago (fund for change) of the Small Business Corporation and the Shared Services Facilities (SSF) program under the Department of Trade and Industry.

Legarda, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, said setting aside P1 billion for the Pondo Para sa Pagbabago would boost the continuous development of MSMEs, while another billion pesos for the provision of SSF would enhance their productivity and competitiveness.

Under the proposal, P200 million from the SSF additional fund will be for state universities and colleges that implement livelihood initiatives; P100 million for Schools of Living Traditions; and P50 million for the MSMEs affected by the war in Marawi.

“In order for us to sustain our progress and achieve genuine inclusive growth, we need to ensure that we encourage and support the development of our MSMEs, which represent the majority of our enterprises and comprise the largest bulk of our workforce in the country,” Legarda said.

The Philippine Statistics Authority in its 2015 survey stated that of the 900,914 total establishments in the Philippines, 99.5 percent or 896,839 are MSMEs, while the remaining 0.5 percent or 4,075 are large enterprises.

In the same study, MSMEs were found to have generated a total of 4,784,870 jobs in 2015 compared to the 2,981,819 for large enterprises—indicating that MSMEs contributed almost 61.6 percent to the total jobs generated by all types of business establishments that year.

Of the percentage, 29.4 percent or 2,285,634 jobs were generated by micro enterprises, 25.3 percent or 1,968,452, by small enterprises, and 6.8 percent or 530,784 by medium enterprises.

Among those who will speak during the summit that will be held on November 13 to 14 at the Solaire Grand Ballroom in Parañaque City are Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counselor of Myanmar; Alex Feldman, US-ASEAN Business Council; David Foote, Zennya; Robert Yap, YCH Group; Shamshad Akhtar, United Nations; and Yuri Sato, Japan External Trade Organization.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Gov. Nestor Espenilla also confirmed his attendance as well as Enrique Razon, International Container Terminal Services Inc.; Jaime Zobel de Ayala 2nd, Ayala Corp.; Manny Pangilinan, PLDT Group; Mario Pezzini of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and other known figures in the business sector.