PH hosts Asean Senior Amateur Championships

For the seventh time, the Philippines will be hosting the 34th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Senior Amateur Golf Championships on October 18 to 20 at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club in General Trias, Cavite.

Over 300 golfers from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand will battle for supremacy during the three-day tournament organized by the Confederation of Asean Senior Golfers’ Associations.

The Philippines is a force to reckon with in the tournament, having won the Sultan Sallahuddin Challenge Trophy 12 times and the Henry Lee Challenge seven times.

Defending individual champion Eduard Bagtas currently holds the title for three straight years now.

In last year’s edition held in Brunei, the Filipino golfers won the team gross award while Ricardo Loyola received the individual best net plum.

The Philippines hosted the championship in 1987, 1991, 1995, 2000, 2006 and 2011.

The tournament is in cooperation with the Federation of Philippine Seniors Amateur Golfers, Inc. and the Province of Cavite.

The annual golf competition aims to foster understanding and friendship among fellow senior golfers in the Asean region. The PH’s hosting is very timely as the country hosted the 50th anniversary celebration of the Asean.