PH hosts Asian and Youth Olympics trampoline qualifying tilts

The world’s finest and brightest gymnasts gather in the country starting today when the Asian and the Youth Olympic Qualifying Trampoline Championships unfurl at the University of Makati Gym.

Some 90 to 100 trampoline artists from China, considered as the best in the gymnastic discipline in the world today, and the equally world-ranked Japan and Kazakhstan have officially confirmed their participation in the two-day extravaganza spread until Sunday.

Other countries that have notified the organizing Trampoline Committee of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) of their coming are Uzbekistan, Iran, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam and North Korea.

All the participating foreign delegations, according to the GAP’s Trampoline Committee chairperson Evan Alvia, were to set foot in Manila separately Friday.

The Philippines, considered still an infant in the discipline having started to involve in trampoline development only two years ago, will be represented by three artists in the Asian Championship side of the event and a pair in the Youth Olympic qualifying.

Carrying the country’s colors in the Asian tilt are Deorelar Francisco and Jesus Benjamin Mendoza Jr. in the men’s division and Erin Abaniel in the women’s category.

Competing in the Olympic qualifying are Shane Francis Peralta in the boys’ class and Fiona Ventenia in the girls’ play. The national team’s participation is handled by coaches Rexel Ryan Fabrega and Liwliuwa Peralta Jr.

Hosting of these twin events was earlier offered to Indonesia, which begged off as it is scheduled to stage this year’s Asian Games. GAP president Cynthia Carrion graciously accepted the staging of the competitions, the first of this magnitude in the country when offered.

“We’re just starting to introduce trampoline as part of our development program in GAP so I readily accepted the offer believing that trampoline is new sport where we Filipinos can excel in the world arena, on account of our natural grace and versatility, ” Carrion said.

Trampoline was made a gymnastics discipline, in addition to artistic and rhythmic, 11 years ago when it was also inserted as a regular Olympic medal event.