PH hosts World T20 EAP Qualifier

Four nations will be vying for top honors when the Philippines hosts the International Cricket Council (ICC) World T20 East Asia Pacific (EAP) Qualifier from December 1 to 8 at Emilio Aguinaldo College-Dasmariñas campus in Cavite.

Early favorite Philippines will be up against Japan, South Korea and Indonesia in the eight-day meet.

The top team, after the double-round robin, will advance to the regional finals scheduled next year in Fiji.

Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Vanuatu and host Fiji have already secured their spots in the regional finals while two more teams will be added from East Asia and Pacific Sub Region after their respective qualifying tournaments.

The winner in the regional finals gets an automatic spot in the World Finals in 2020 in Australia.

“We are the favorite in the tournament that’s why we should play our best at our home soil,” said Faisal Khan, Philippine Cricket Association (PCA) Management Committee chairman, during a news conference on Thursday at the City Garden Hotel in Makati.

According to Khan, 14 players will comprise the men’s team, half of which will be expatriates.

“We have in our database at least 20 to 30 high-class Filipino players that can fill the team. But for this qualifying tournament, it will be 50-50 distribution,” added Khan.

The cricket world governing body represented by ICC-EAP Finance and Operations officer Rob Gomm and ICC-EAP Development Manager Jane Livesey has already inspected the playing venue early this week.

“We are happy with the grounds though there are still some things we should improve for the next six months,” said Gomm.

“This is really an important investment for the ICC since this is the first time that the Philippines will be hosting an ICC event. This is an opportunity to bring people together and promote the sport,” Livesey added.

At present, PCA has four Filipino women’s team, eight under-19 teams, and at least 12,000 junior development program beneficiaries spread across the public schools in Cavite.