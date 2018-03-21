PH hotel fire claims 6th fatality

ANOTHER employee of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) has died following the fire that hit the Manila Pavilion Hotel, bringing the death toll to six, according to a radio report.

Jennelyn Figueroa, 28, who had been fighting for her life since her rescue from the blaze on Sunday, March 18, died early Wednesday. The incident took the lives of fellow employees, Jun Evangelista, treasury officer; and Marilyn Omadto, assistant treasurer.

Figueroa was listed initially as among the dead but was revived and was placed in critical condition.

Aside from the three employees of Pagcor, which operated a casino in the hotel, the other fatalities were identified as Joe Cris Banang and John Mark Sabido, CCTV operators; and Billy de Castro, a security intern.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.