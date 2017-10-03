PH immigration mum on arrival of Las Vegas shooter’s female companion

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) neither confirmed nor denied reports that the female companion of the Las Vegas shooter was in the Philippines.

Speculations were rife that Marilou Danley arrived in the country on Monday, after Stephen Paddock gunned down more than 50 people and injured 500 on Sunday at the Las Vegas Strip. The incident was described as the worst mass shooting in US history.

“Based on reports Marilou Danley is not a suspect and appears to have been cleared by the police. We are not inclined to release any information at this time, the information being confidential. We assure though that the BI shall cooperate with any and all of our international counterparts in providing any relevant information that would help their investigation,” Immigration spokesman Antonette Mangrobang said in a text message.

Airport sources said Danley arrived in September in Manila from Las Vegas. She left the country for Hong Kong and returned to Manila after three days. BENJIE VERGARA