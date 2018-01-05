PH, Indonesia join forces vs terrorism

THE Philippines and Indonesia have vowed to mount joint efforts to combat terrorism and propagate moderate Islamic values in Southeast Asia through the educational system.

The agreement was reached during the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi at the Presidential Guest House in Davao City Wednesday night.

“Both President Duterte and the Indonesian Foreign Minister agreed to elevate cooperation on trade, maritime security, education, and in eradicating terrorism. While the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Marawi are in full swing, President Duterte said that he wants to intensify maritime security in cooperation with Indonesia as foreign and local terrorists continue to enter and exit the country despite the military efforts to go after these elements,” the Palace said.

The Palace said Marsudi specifically wanted to give 300 passports to Indonesians living in Mindanao.

President Duterte expressed anew his interest on the resumption of transport routes between the Philippines and Indonesia to further strengthen trade between the two countries.

The Philippines continues to run after terrorists, with President Duterte getting a one-year extension of martial law in Mindanao from Congress.

In a separate statement, Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Indonesia was one of the models for Islamic education that the Philippines and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations could employ to counter the rise of extremism.

“Our Indonesian friends do not want to see another Marawi happening and are offering to help us counter radicalization through education,” Cayetano said.

LLANESCA T. PANTI AND JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA