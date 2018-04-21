PH industrial sector profit slower in Q4

Gross revenue growth in the Philippine industrial sector slowed in the fourth quarter of 2017, decreasing to 8.9 percent from 9.4 percent a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Friday.

In a statement, PSA said that among industries, real estate posted the fastest growth with 11 percent, followed by “private services with 10.6 percent and finance with 10.2 percent.”

The number of jobs in key industries grew by 1.6 percent, slower than 2016’s 1.9 percent, according to the agency.

These industries were real estate, which grew 2.9 percent; transportation and communication, 2.6 percent; manufacturing, 2.2 percent; electricity and water, 1.6 percent; mining and quarrying, 0.7 percent; private services, 0.7 percent; finance, 0.5 percent; and trade, 0.2 percent.

The compensation index also lost momentum, from 6.5 percent in 2016 to 5.8 percent last year.

Industries contributing to the growth were manufacturing, with 9.5 percent; transportation and communication, 7.7 percent; real estate, 6.4 percent; finance, 4.3 percent; trade, 4.3 percent; and private services, 3.7 percent.

Electricity and water contracted by 1.8 percent.

The total compensation per employee index increased by 4.1 percent.

“This growth was led by manufacturing with 7.2 percent, transportation and communication with 4.9 percent, and trade with 4 percent. Meanwhile, electricity and water declined by 3.3 percent,” PSA said.