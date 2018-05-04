PH inflation rises to 4.5% in April

INFLATION rose further to 4.5 percent in April, driven mainly by higher beverage, tobacco, utility and transport prices, the government reported on Friday.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the increase in consumer prices gained more momentum from March’s revised 4.3 percent and the 3.2 percent recorded a year earlier.

April inflation hit the Department of Finance’s forecast, and settled within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) forecast range of 3.9-4.7 percent.

For the first four months of the year, inflation averaged 4.1 percent, surpassing the official 2.0-4.0 percent full-year target range. MAYVELLIN CARABALLO