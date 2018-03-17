PH informs UN of exit from International Criminal Court

THE Philippines has given official notice to the United Nations that it will exit the treaty underpinning the International Criminal Court, which is looking into President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly drug war, the government said on Friday.

The move came two days after Duterte announced the Philippines would quit the court over its preliminary inquiry launched last month into allegations his bloody crackdown on narcotics amounted to crimes against humanity.

Police say they have killed roughly 4,000 suspects who fought back during arrest, but rights groups allege the actual number is three times higher and accuse the authorities of murder.

On Thursday the Philippines said in a letter to the UN, which oversaw negotiations to found the court, that it was pulling out of the Rome Statute.

“The decision to withdraw is the Philippines’ principled stand against those who would politicize and weaponize human rights,” the letter said.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, speaking from Manila, said the Philippines was quitting due to “the well-orchestrated campaign to mislead the international community, to crucify President Duterte… by distorting the human rights situation in the country.”

‘Impunity for atrocity crimes’

Officially quitting the court requires a year’s notice and experts say pulling out does not preclude an investigation of the killings, which have drawn international concern.

“A withdrawal would have no impact on ongoing proceedings or any matter, which was already under consideration by the court prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective,” the ICC said Friday, its first comment since Duterte’s announcement.

“The court encourages the Philippines to not follow through with the reported/stated intention to withdraw, as it is… an integral part of the international criminal justice system,” it added.

Should the Philippines fully withdraw from the court, it would not be the first to do so, as Burundi became the first ever nation to leave in October 2017.

The Philippines said in its letter that it “affirms its commitment to fight against impunity for atrocity crimes,” despite its withdrawal.

Opened in 2002, the ICC is the world’s only permanent war crimes court and aims to prosecute the worst abuses when national courts are unable or unwilling.

The Philippines, under previous President Benigno Aquino 3rd, ratified in 2011 the Rome Statute which underpins the ICC, giving the tribunal authority to investigate crimes on its soil.

Duterte, who is buoyed by high popularity ratings at home, has fiercely defended the drug war as a battle to bring safety to the nation’s 100 million people.

He has frequently urged authorities to kill drug suspects while promising to protect police from legal sanction.

Teddyboy’s tweet

Teodoro “Teddyboy” Locsin Jr., the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, said on Twitter he submitted the letter to UN Chef de Cabinet Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, as Secretary General Antonio Guterres was abroad.

“It is my duty to give [Viotti the letter of withdrawal]. A sad day but a day sure to come because human rights has been politicized. We resisted US pressure not to join until we finally signed on only to have it weaponized against our democracy fighting an existential threat from the drug trade,” Locsin tweeted.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte said he was pulling out of the Rome Statute for the “baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks” made by ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda against him.

In February, Bensouda announced that the international tribunal would have a preliminary examination on the crimes against humanity allegedly committed by Duterte.

Duterte also said the statements of UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard and High Commissioner on Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein showed “international bias” and the refusal of the international community to support the country’s “legitimate efforts and self-determination, nation building and independence from foreign influence and control.”

“Coupled with the implication of culpability that the preliminary examination by the prosecutor Fatou Bensouda unduly and maliciously created, it is apparent that the ICC is being utilized as a political tool against the Philippines,” Duterte said in a statement.

‘Train has already left’

In a television interview on Friday, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said it was too late to back out of the withdrawal because “the train has already left.”

Roque insisted the President was not avoiding a possible indictment from the ICC. While an ICC preliminary investigation was unlikely, the President was willing to face it head-on, he said.

On Thursday, Roque, a human rights lawyer who had described himself as the “strongest lobbyist” for the inclusion of the country in the ICC, said he was saddened by the development but insisted that what the President did was the right thing.

Last month, Duterte said that he was willing to be put behind bars by the ICC if it meant that the war on drugs would continue until the end of his term. He said he would also “be happy” if the ICC put him before a firing squad.

“The war or the drive against drugs will not stop and it will last until the day I step out. If I go to prison, I go to prison,” Duterte said in Cebu City on February 12.

“If you want to execute me, look for a country that allows prisoners to be executed by firing squad. That would make me happy. There have been only two, three people whose execution by firing squad made them famous after death,” Duterte added.

