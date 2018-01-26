PH infra risk/reward score declining – BMI

Risks continue to weigh on the Philippine infrastructure, a Fitch Group unit said, with the country’s risk/reward rankings having deteriorated from last year.

“Although the Philippines continues to be one of the most opportune infrastructure markets in Asia, the market’s RRI (Risk/Reward Index) score has gradually deteriorated due to persistent challenges in meeting project implementation deadlines and rising political risks associated with terrorism and Duterte’s anti-drug campaign,” BMI said in an analysis released on Wednesday.

The Philippines was ranked 11th out of 21 for the region and 32nd out of 105 globally, down three and 13 places, respectively, between February 2017 and January 2018.

While the country “continues to have one of the highest industry reward scores in the Asia-Pacific region, indicative of President Rodrigo Duterte’s ambitious infrastructure development initiatives and strong investment interest from Chinese and Japanese companies … we note that the project implementation process continues to be plagued with delays and bureaucratic setbacks,” BMI said.

“This has led to slower-than-expected growth in the construction and industry sector…,” it added

BMI also noted “investor concerns surrounding pro-ISIS militants in the southern Philippines and Duterte’s anti-drug campaign,” which weighed on the country risk component of the RRI.

“The market’s country risk score of 50.8 fell below the regional average this quarter,” it said.

BMI earlier this month said that unresolved political risk and bureaucratic issues could lead to project delays despite the implementation of a tax reform law that would fund the “Build Build Build” program.

“Despite the improved financing outlook, we maintain our longstanding view that growth in the Philippines construction industry will fall short of its potential owing to persistent projects and political risks in the country that will combine to derail construction projects,” BMI said, noting that “the government has a poor track record of meeting both revenue and expenditure targets.”

“Issues such as excessive bureaucracy dragging on project approvals and frequent revisions to development plans are highlighted in the mixed reputation of the public-private partnership program,” it said.

“[W]hile the Philippines’ has one of the best PPP frameworks globally, the actual number of implemented projects is comparatively low.”