PH international lifestyle network scores seven Emmy nominations

For the first time, ABS-CBN International’s Lifestyle Network – a multi-platform living and travel guide brand – scored a record for itself when it harvested seven nominations in various categories in the 46th Annual Northern California Area Emmy Award. Winners will be announced when the Emmy Gala returns to SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco on June 3.

Presented by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for outstanding achievement in television, San Francisco/Northern California is one of the 19 chapters awarding regional Emmy statuettes.

Northern California is composed of media companies and individuals from Visalia to the Oregon border and includes Hawaii and Reno, Nevada.

Entries aired in 2016 calendar include 735 English programs in 62 categories and 212 Spanish shows in 45 categories. English and Spanish language entries were judged and scored separately, tabulated by the accounting firm Spalding and Company.

ABS-CBN International’s Lifestyle Network competes in the Arts/Entertainment-Program/Special with “Design+Story: Alexandra Jacob + Orly Locquiao;” Lifestyle-Feature/Segment with “LN Tags: Devon Espinosa;” Lifestyle-Program/Special with “Spice to Life: Los Angeles-Michael Hung,” “Spice to Life: Napa Valley-Sally Camacho,” “Spice to Life: New York-Nicole Ponseca,” “Spice to Life: San Francisco-Tim Luym;” and Photographer-Program with “Jeremiah Ysip Composite.”