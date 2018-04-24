PH is world’s 3rd highest recipient of remittances

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Philippines is the world’s third largest recipient of remittances, amid a global growth in inflows driven by Europe, Russia and the United States, the World Bank said in a report.

The World Bank said that aside from the Philippines, which received $33 billion in 2017, other top recipients were India, $69 billion; followed by China, $64 billion; Mexico, $31 billion; Nigeria, $22 billion; and Egypt, $20 billion.

Remittance inflows improved in all regions, the World Bank said, estimating that remittances to low-and middle-income countries reached $466 billion in 2017, an increase of 8.5 percent over $429 billion in 2016. Remittances are expected to increase by about four percent in 2018.

But while payments from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach a new record, the costs of transferring funds also increased, the World Bank said.

The global average cost of sending $200 was 7.1 percent in the first quarter of 2018, and sub-Saharan Africa remains the most expensive place to send money to, where the average cost is 9.4 percent.

“While remittances are growing, countries, institutions, and development agencies must continue to chip away at high costs of remitting so that families receive more of the money,” said Dilip Ratha, lead author of the report.

The bank calls on countries to take steps to simplify the process to reduce the costs, including “introducing more efficient technology.”

By region, Europe and Central Asia saw the biggest growth last year, jumping 21 percent, while Sub-Saharan Africa rose 11 percent.

East Asia and the Pacific saw the biggest inflows of $130 billion, as South Asia received $117 billion, followed by Latin America with $80 billion.

The stronger-than-expected recovery in remittances – payments that are key to supporting the economies of many poor countries – was driven by growth in Europe, Russia and the United States, the World Bank said.