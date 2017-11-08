PH, Japan to hold construction forum

The government is looking to seal more partnerships to support is massive infrastructure push, this month scheduling a joint construction conference with Japan.

The 1st Philippines-Japan Conference on Construction, to be held at the Hotel Jen in Manila on November 23, is being conducted by the Construction Industry Authority of the Philippines, via its Construction Manpower Development Foundation, and Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The conference, said to be a result of past meetings and consultations, aims to bring industry leaders together o develop more dynamic partnerships.

It will include the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between Manila and Tokyo.

The government, through the Department of Trade and Industry, has been organizing international forums in a bid to help develop the country’s construction sector.

Just recently, the Philippines hosted the first ASEAN + 6 Construction Forum with the aim of increasing the global participation of local construction industry players.

The forum also served as a platform to engage and solicit the cooperation of key regional players given the Duterte administration’s ambitious plan to bring on a “Golden Age of Infrastructure”.