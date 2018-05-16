PH, Japan sign ¥2B grant for Marawi

THE Philippines and Japan on Tuesday officially signed a ¥2-billion ($18.6 million) grant agreement for the rehabilitation of Marawi City.

The aid assistance was signed by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Yoshio Wada.

The grant will be used mainly to build infrastructure projects identified under the Comprehensive Rehabilitation and Recovery Program of the Task Force Bangon Marawi.

Projects include local governance and peace building, housing and settlement, livelihood and business development, physical infrastructure, social services, and land resource management.

“As the Philippines’ trusted partner in development for many years, JICA offers our support to the reconstruction of Marawi so the people of Marawi can get back to their feet and restore hope for a better life after the conflict,” Wada said.

The Finance department said the infrastructure projects will be implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“I would like to assure the ambassador and the chief representative of JICA that we are very keenly aware that these funds come from the taxpayers of Japan, and that we will honor them by not wasting those funds,” Dominguez said after the signing of the agreement.

The grant is the fourth aid package provided by Japan to the Philippines.

Japan has so far provided the Philippines at least $36 million for relief and rehabilitation of Marawi City.