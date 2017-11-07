PH jins shine in Kimunyong Cup

The Filipino jins netted 10 golds, nine silvers and nine bronzes in the 2017 Kimunyong Cup International Open Taekwondo Championships held at the Hanyang University Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

The poomsae team headed by double-gold medalist Aljana Erece shone the brightest as it bagged seven gold medals for the Philippine squad headed by Philippine Taekwondo Association national team head coach Raul Samson.

Erece pocketed mints in the poomsae juniors and music poomsae events while Janna Oliva took the spotlight by claiming the top honors in the taekwon aerobics seniors of the tournament participated in by more than 500 athletes from different parts of the world.

Nasstassja Limos (taekwon aerobics seniors), McAvyngyr Alob (music poomsae seniors), Erin Saceda (music poomsae seniors) and Joaquin Tuzon (music poomsae juniors) added gold medals in their respective events.

In sparring, 2017 National Age Group Taekwondo Championship winner Abigail Valdez (girls’ kyorugi juniors), Carlo Dionisio (boys’ kyorugi juniors) and Mikaela Ramos (girls’ kyorugi cadet) also delivered gold medals.

The silver medals were from Baby Jessica Canabal (kyorugi seniors), Rryshel Ramirez (kyorugi juniors), Samantha Rodriguez (kyorugi cadet), Sofia Sarmiento (kyorugi cadet), John Tyler Joo (kyorugi cadet), Mark Lorenz Balcita (taekwon aerobics seniors), Dwight Santiago (taekwon aerobics juniors), Francesca Santiago (music poomsae juniors), and the trio of Mikaela Ramos, Sofia Sarmiento and Samantha Rodriguez (team poomsae cadet).

Incheon Asian Games bronze medalist Levita Ronna Ilao (kyorugi seniors), 2016 World Junior Taekwondo Championship bronze winner Veronica Garces (kyorugi seniors) and University of the East standout Karen Cells (kyorugi seniors) led the bronze winners.

The other bronze medalists were Harley San Buenaventura (kyorugi juniors), Florence Chaves (kyorugi juniors), Leila Delo (kyorugi juniors), Rryshel Ramirez (kyorugi juniors), Samantha Rodriguez (poomsae cadet) and Winslet Rosel (poomsae cadet).

Besides Samson, the other members of the delegation were Jesus Morales III (team manager), John Paul Lizardo (senior team coach), Napoleon Dagdagan (junior team coach), Loraine Catalan (cadet coach) and former World Poomsae Championship gold medalist Rani Ann Ortega (poomsae coach).