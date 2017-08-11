PH jins shine in Korea meet

The Philippine poomsae team stamped its class in the prestigious 2017 Anyang World Tae kwon do Hanmadang Championships, winning two gold and one silver at the Anyang Gymnasium in Anyang City, South Korea.

McAvyngyr Alob, Mark Lorenz Balcita, Jerel Anthony Dalida, Clare Therese Gascon, Charisse Jane Gasmin, Angelica Joyce Gaw, Leanarda Nicole Landrito, Janna Dominique Oliva and Patrick King Perez, and substitutes Elisabella Cesista and Lyan Joseph Llanto had a near-flawless performance with synchronized moves to dominate the team event (international).

The Filipino jins earned 58.70 points to claim the top honors, beating Southeast Asian Games medal contender Malaysia which settled for silver with a 50.70-point showing.

China finished with 49.70 points while the United States 46.3 points.

The Philippines continued to impress the field as it scored another gold medal in the tae kwon do aerobics (international) with Cesista, Gascon, Gasmin, Gaw, Landrito, Llanto, Oliva, Perez and Lee Robiegayle Navales also displayed a perfect routine to get the nod of the judges.

They scored 7.80 to once again best Malaysia with 7.50 points and China with 6.80 points.

“I have no words. This is the best Hanmadang so far. Thank you PTA and GM Hong for giving us the opportunity to join such an inspiring competition. Thank you coach Rani Ann Ortega for training us, for guiding us and always encouraging us to do our best,” said Oliva.

Alob, Balcita and Dalida added a silver in the creative poomsae group event after getting 7.20 points. Mexico bagged the gold with 7.30 points while China and Iran shared the third place with the same 6.80-point showing.

Former world champion and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Rani Ann Ortega, who is now member of the Philippine Taekwondo Association coaching staff, mentored the team.