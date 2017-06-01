PH’ joint bid to host 2023 FIBA World Cup on short list

The country’s joint bid for the 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) FIBA Basketball of World Cup was shortlisted by the world’s basketball governing body on Thursday.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Japan submitted the joint bid early this year and was in the running along with Russia and Turkey, two nations that submitted single-host bids.

The joint bid of Argentina and Uruguay also made it to the short list of FIBA, which gives other nations until end of August if they wish to join the race.

Top FIBA officials will meet the bidders in the coming months to discuss the aspects of the bid among them hosting requirements and legacy elements.

The Philippines made a pitch to host the 2019 FIBA World Cup but lost to China. Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and Filipino-American Hollywood actor Lou Diamond Philips spearheaded the PH’s bid in Tokyo, Japan last August 2015.

China’s vast experience of hosting world-class sporting events allowed it to earn the nod to host the 32-nation tournament in 2019. Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics.

This time, the country joined forces with Indonesia and Japan to co-host the 2023 World Cup.

FIBA is expected to name the 2023 World Cup hosts at the end of the year.