PH Jr Amateur Match Play unfolds May 14

The 2018 Philippine Junior Amateur Match Play Golf Championship will tee off from May 14 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Organized by the National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP), the five-day competition is open to golfers 17-years old and below.

The tournament will be using the System 36 scoring system.

Entry fee for local participants is P3,000 and P4,500 for foreign competitors.

The entry fee is inclusive of the green fee, one practice round, and a lunch during the awarding rites.

The top three finishers in the boys and girls divisions will be receiving trophies.

Interested parties may call NGAP at (02) 7065926 or email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com. Registration deadline is on May 11.