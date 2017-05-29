PH judokas fall in Asian meet

Fifteen judokas including two-time Southeast Asian Games champion Kiyomi Watanabe failed to advance to the medal round oaf the Asian Judo Championships held at the Hong Kong Velodrome in Tseung Kwan O in Hong Kong.

Watanabe lost to Kim Joon of South Korea in the second round of the women’s -63 kg. while fellow Filipino-Japanese Keisei Nakano and Mariya Takahashi also bowed out of their respective second-round matches.

Nakano succumbed to Zhansay Smagulov of Kazakhstan and Takahashi fell short against Phupu Lhamu Khatri of Nepal.

Joaquin Niccolo Fernandez (men’s -73 kg.), Helen Dawa (women’s -57 kg.) Monica Pineda (women’s -48 kg.), Levyn Panganiban (men’s -60 kg.), Shugen Nakano and Al-Roland Llamas (men’s -66 kg.), Kodo Nakano and Dennis Catipon (momen’s -81 kg.), Jeneliou Mosqueda (women’s -70 kg.), Jayson Senales (men’s -90 kg.) and Shin Matsumura (men’s +100 kg.) also faltered in their respective campaigns.

Powerhouse Japan grabbed the overall title with nine gold, one silver and three bronze medals followed by South Korea (3-5-7), Mongolia (1-3-5), Kazakhstan (1-3-3), Tajikistan (1-0-0), Iran (0-2-0), China (0-1-2), Uzbekistan (0-0-3), Kyrgyzstan (0-0-2), North Korea (0-0-2) and Taiwan (0-0-1).