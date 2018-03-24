PH Junior Amateur listup ongoing

The country’s top and rising players from the junior ranks prime up for a grueling summer campaign here and abroad, setting out for another spirited battle in the Philippine Junior Amateur Open Golf Championship set April 3-6 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite.

Registration is ongoing with fees pegged at P3,000 for local players and P4,000 for foreigners (for the championship and 18-and-above) and P2,500 for locals and P3,500 for foreigners (for the 12-and-under).

Deadline for listup is on March 30 at 5 p.m.

For details, call NGAP at telefax 02-7065926 or email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com or at Sherwood Hills at (049) 4190578.

Tom Kim is expected to lead the cast in the annual event, organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines for 17-years-old-and-below with the young Korean gunning for a follow-up to his victory in the RVF Cup in Canlubang last month.

Harmie Constantino, runner-up last year, is also tipped to head the chase in the girls’ side of the 72-hole championship sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Spicing up the event are the Special Divisions for 18-years-old-and-above to be played over four rounds and 12-years-old-and-below set over 54 holes.

The NGAP said practice round will be on April 2. The top 40 players after 36 holes (boys) will advance to the final two rounds while the top 20 in the girls’ division will qualify for the last two rounds.